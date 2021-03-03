Rogers snaps home winner 

Article content

His timing was perfect.

Kurtis Rogers picked the ideal moment for his first goal of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League season.

The Soo Thunderbirds centre scored a power-play marker at 12:27 of the final period on Tuesday, breaking a 3-3 tie and sparking his team to a 5-3 win over the Blind River Beavers at John Rhodes Community Centre.

Cooper Smyl added a short-handed goal 1:36 later and Scott Young provided strong netminding as the Soo won its fifth straight, improving to 8-3-1 (wins, losses, overtime losses).

“It felt amazing. It made for a huge momentum shift,” said Rogers, a 19-year-old (2001 birth year), who scored 11 times in 54 games a season ago.

“That goal was huge,” added Soo defenceman Connor Toms, who led his club with a goal and an assist. “It was a big turning point in the game.”

The Beavers scored twice in the first five minutes of the third period to erase what had been a 3-1 T-Birds lead.