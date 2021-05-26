





Share this Story: Saints prepare for a significant season – RUICCI COLUMN

Saints prepare for a significant season – RUICCI COLUMN jpg, SM

Article content It might be the finest Senior Girls High School Basketball League team in the city’s history. The numbers say it is. The 2010 St. Basil Saints are one of only three Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) hoops champions from the Sault. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Saints prepare for a significant season – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video And they’re the only gold-medal winners at the girls’ AA level. The 2005 Saints and the 2013 White Pines Wolverines both struck women’s gold at the all-Ontario A level, which is meant for schools with smaller student populations. The difference between the all-Ontario playdowns at the A level, and the competition found at the AA level, is often quite significant. Now, going into the 2010 campaign, the Saints had won three consecutive city and Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) AA championships. The 2007 club won a bronze at the OFSAA AA playdowns while the teams in 2008 and 2009 were all-Ontario AA quarter-finalists.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content By the way, the girls from St. Mary’s won an OFSAA AA silver in 2006. Beginning in 2007, the girls’ basketball program at St. Basil, starting with the junior team which fed loads of talent to the seniors, set a standard for all Northern Ontario teams to emulate. For local media members, it was always interesting covering the Saints, who played the game at an impressive level. As preparations began for the 2010 season, the Saints were moving forward with seven of 10 players from their undefeated 2009 Sault championship squad. Jenalee Posteraro and Danielle White were key players lost to graduation. Returnees included captains Abby Hurd, Samantha Hunt and Rachel McLean, three players St. Basil expected big things from. Over the summer, “all three of those kids spent a lot of time getting better,” head coach Jim Pedatella told The Sault Star. Kristine Dovigi, Lexie Bordin and Tianna Deluzio were also among the returning players, as was Anna Stilin, who played for the senior team in 2009 as a Grade 10 student. The group of newcomers included Ashley Tiberi, Taylor Spina and Rhaelyn Gillespie. Despite the girls’ basketball dynasty the Saints had established locally, Pedatella was determined his players forget past successes. “We’re preparing for this season, we’re not worried about what happened last season,” Pedatella said. “We just focus on what’s before us. That’s it.” Past seasons, he added, are simply something to be proud of.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “That’s a part of our history. They’re for those kids from that time,” Pedatella noted. “This group is concerned about what’s before them and the challenges that lay ahead.” The coach also spoke of how impressed he was with the players willingness to work hard and sacrifice for each other. Unselfish play was certainly one of the reasons the Saints of this era enjoyed so much success. “They’re willing to give things up for one another, things like playing time,” Pedatella said. “They’re also trying to win spots all the time. They know the kids who are playing the best are going to get the most minutes and that’s how they’re treating it. They try to make each other, and themselves, better.” St. Basil would begin the 2010 regular season locally by playing a rematch with the Korah Colts on Sept. 21. Back in the 2009 city final, played at St. Mary’s College, the Saints closed the game on a 16-4 run to rally for a 52-44 victory over the Colts. As he looked ahead to 2010, Pedatella talked of how “the season will be filled with peaks and valleys.” If his players can remain committed and play with composure “they’re going to be just fine. If they get rattled, get emotional, that could cause the valleys to extend and be a little bit longer and that could leak into other facets of our game.” Little did the coach, or the 2010 St. Basil players, know just how much success awaited them. NEXT: A special season begins

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie