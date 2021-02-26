Sault curlers ‘deserve to win’ another Brier: Kennedy   

Article content

As one would surely expect, winning the Tim Hortons Brier is always among Marc Kennedy’s goals.

But the native of St. Albert, Alta., is determined to share the experience with his teammates, Sault natives Brad Jacobs, E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden.

“If somebody told you Team Brad Jacobs has only won one Brier, I think people would be surprised,” said the 39-year-old Kennedy, who throws third stones for the Sault Ste. Marie-based rink.

As Team Northern Ontario, Kennedy joins Jacobs, the rink’s skip, E.J., who plays second, and Ryan, the team’s lead, for the 2021 Brier, which begins next Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10-day, 18-team Brier has been moved from Kelowna, B.C., to a no-fan bubble at Markin MacPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

“I’ve felt, for a long time – even before I came along – that they’re a team that probably could have won, or should have won, more than one Brier,” Kennedy said in an interview with The Sault Star. Considered one of the sport’s all-time great players, Kennedy is a three-time Brier champion. His last Brier gold medal came in 2016 while playing third for Alberta’s Kevin Koe.

Prior to that, he won back-to-back championships in 2008 and 2009 throwing second stones for Alberta’s Kevin Martin.

With Ryan Fry playing third, Team Jacobs captured its only Brier crown in 2013 In Edmonton. There, the Northern Ontario champions defeated Manitoba’s Jeff Stoughton 11-4 in the final.

“We’d all love to win one,” Kennedy said. “But I certainly feel as if those guys deserve to win another one, and I’d love to be a part of that.”

At the end of the 2017-2018 season, Kennedy elected to take a break from competitive curling in order to allow injuries to heal and to spend more time with his family. He and wife Nicole have two daughters.

However, before the 2018 Canada Cup, he was asked to join Team Jacobs in place of Fry, who had temporarily stepped away from the game following an alcohol-fueled incident at the Red Deer (Alta.) Curling Classic.

Fry was there as part of a rink skipped by Jamie Koe. The team was subsequently disqualified from the event.

With a reconfigured lineup, Team Jacobs won the Canada Cup, played in Estevan, Sask., in early December of 2018, by beating Kevin Koe 5-4 in the final.

In March of 2019, the Jacobs rink announced an amicable parting with Fry, effective at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season. Fry went on to join Toronto’s Team John Epping as that rink’s third.Kennedy agreed to join the Sault team in time for the start of the 2019-2020 season. Together, the rink won three consecutive Grand Slam of Curling events and the Northern Ontario Curling Association (NOCA) championship, before placing fourth at the 2020 Brier, held in Kingston, Ont.

In early February, Team Jacobs learned it had earned direct entry into the 2021 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials, slated for Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon. From the Trials will come one men’s and one women’s rink, both of whom will represent Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

“We had such great success last year with the three Grand Slam wins,” Kennedy noted. “We’ve kind of made the Olympics and winning the Olympic Trials as our main goal as a team. But the one thing we hadn’t discussed too much is how badly we wanted to win a Brier together.”

Kennedy went on to explain how important he thought it was to make a Brier championship a definite point of emphasis. He communicated that during one of the many conference calls the group participated in.

“I wanted to zone in a little more on how great it would be to win a Brier together,” he added. “I just felt like we should make it an emphasis to do everything we possibly can to win a Brier together.”

Among the skips Team Jacobs will face in Calgary, Kevin Koe has won four Briers and Brad Gushue of St. John’s, Nfld., has three under his belt.

Kennedy spoke of how the Jacobs rink compares favourably to the Brier champions he’s been a part of.

He said he feels “very lucky” to have been a member of some “extremely-talented” teams.

But the veteran curler also spoke of how deep the men’s field is in Canadian curling and how it requires more than talent to win – whether that’s in a Brier or a Grand Slam event.

“You need to have the full package,” Kennedy said. “You need to have the team dynamics, you have to have the work ethic, you need to have the strategy.”

While speaking of Jacobs and the Harnden brothers, Kennedy said the rink’s lineup is “incredibly talented. There’s not a shot these guys shy away from, there’s not a turn they don’t like, they’re capable of making every shot.”

Asked about the other ingredients that are typically a part of powerhouse units, Kennedy said the Jacobs rink “absolutely has all of the elements of a wonderful team, and a successful team.”

In discussing team chemistry, Kennedy was asked about his relationship with the Sault-based players.

He said he considers the three friends as well as teammates.

“We get along great. Sometimes that makes all the difference in the world,” Kennedy added. “When you’re out there playing and you want your teammates to win more than you want yourself to win, you’re playing harder for them than you are for yourself.”

And when players are genuinely close to their teammates “you’re always capable of better performances. I think we can all agree we’re committed to playing really hard for one another.”

Jacobs and the Harnden brothers are slated to fly out of the Sault on Tuesday, meeting Kennedy in Calgary. The foursome, along with alternate Lee Toner of Sudbury and coach Rick Lang of Thunder Bay, will be tested for COVID-19. As they enter the bubble, the six must isolate themselves for a couple of days while awaiting test results.

The Jacobs rink is idle on Day 1 of the Brier next Friday. The Northern Ontario champions are slated to begin play the following day with a pair of games. They’re scheduled to meet Dustin Mikkelsen’s Yukon rink at 10:30 a.m. Sault time and Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen, who skips a wildcard rink, at 8:30 p.m.

Along with Jacobs and McEwen, rinks skipped by Gushue, Epping, Kevin Koe, Brendan Bottcher, Glenn Howard, Jason Gunnlaugson Matt Dunstone and Steve Laycock are also part of what is considered to be an excellent field.