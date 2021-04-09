Sault Golf Club ‘fortunate’ to be opening soon

Article content

If you love the sport and wonder how Ontario’s stay-at-home order will effect golf this month, there’s good news.

While they must observe all COVID-19 precautions, including a new regulation for the use of carts on the course, Ontario’s nearly 1,000 golf courses will remain open, or will be opening soon.

“We’re very lucky. We feel fortunate to be able to open soon,” said Jeff Hamilton, head professional at the Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club.

Hamilton, who expects his course to be open sometime this month, spoke of how the pro shop will be open “for window service only.”

He also explained the new cart regulation. Riders who are not from the same household must wear masks while riding together in a shared cart.

While golf and the status of golf courses was never mentioned in the province’s Wednesday’s press conference, or official press release announcing the stay-at-home order, guidelines do specify how outdoor exercise is considered among the essential reasons to leave one’s home.