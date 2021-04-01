Sault’s Matier ‘thrilled’ to represent Canada 

Article content

For Jack Matier, experiencing a hockey season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic made this announcement even more meaningful.

The Sault native has been chosen to play for Team Canada at next month’s 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship.

The prestigious 11-day event is slated to begin on April 26, with games in both Plano and Frisco, Tex.

“I’m thrilled, definitely,” said Matier, a 17-year-old (2003 birth year) who skates for the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s. “It’s a real honour anytime you get a chance to represent your country.”

The six-foot-five, 200-pounder is one of eight defencemen named to a 25-man roster on Thursday.

However, Matier, who has spent the last six weeks skating and training in Ottawa, learned he had been selected on Tuesday.

That’s when a call came from Alan Millar, Team Canada’s director of player personnel.

“I had to pinch myself. I was at a loss for words,” admitted Matier, who had nine assists and a plus-minus of plus-11 in 56 games for the 67s a season ago. “Getting back to playing hockey again is going to feel so good.”