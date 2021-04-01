Sault’s Matier ‘thrilled’ to represent Canada
For Jack Matier, experiencing a hockey season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic made this announcement even more meaningful.
The Sault native has been chosen to play for Team Canada at next month’s 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship.
The prestigious 11-day event is slated to begin on April 26, with games in both Plano and Frisco, Tex.
“I’m thrilled, definitely,” said Matier, a 17-year-old (2003 birth year) who skates for the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67s. “It’s a real honour anytime you get a chance to represent your country.”
The six-foot-five, 200-pounder is one of eight defencemen named to a 25-man roster on Thursday.
However, Matier, who has spent the last six weeks skating and training in Ottawa, learned he had been selected on Tuesday.
That’s when a call came from Alan Millar, Team Canada’s director of player personnel.
“I had to pinch myself. I was at a loss for words,” admitted Matier, who had nine assists and a plus-minus of plus-11 in 56 games for the 67s a season ago. “Getting back to playing hockey again is going to feel so good.”
It’ll also offer Matier another chance to impress NHL scouts. Taken by the 67s in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2019 OHL Priority Selections draft, he’s eligible for the 2021 NHL Entry draft.
That’s slated for July 23-24.
“Despite a difficult year for our players and staff, we are confident this group will represent our country with pride, while giving us a chance to compete for a gold medal,” Millar said in a prepared statement on Thursday.
Dave Barr, who most recently served as an assistant coach with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, has been named the team’s head coach.
Barr is a former head coach and general manager of the OHL’s Guelph Storm.
Mike Stothers and Gordie Dwyer have been named assistant coaches.
“We know the extensive experience of our coaching staff and the dedication of our support staff will greatly benefit our team,” Millar added.
Prior to departing for Texas on April 17, players and staff will self-isolate at their homes, beginning on April 12. They will be tested for the coronavirus three times.
Upon arrival in Texas, all team personnel will enter a four-day quarantine before starting a pre-tournament camp on April 21.
Canada is slated to begin tournament play against Sweden on April 26.