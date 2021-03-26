Smyl talks about potential ‘dream come true’ 

He’s added six assists to his stat line, giving him a team-leading 21 points.

The 18-year-old (2002 birth year) has scored six times on the power play and twice while skating shorthanded. Smyl, who was born in Fairfield, Ca., and has called Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., home for the last nine years also has three game-winners to his credit.

“My goal is to get my schooling paid for at a D-I school. It’d be a dream come true,” said the six-foot-two, 170-pounder, who leads his team with 15 goals in 17 games going into Saturday’s 7 p.m. road clash with the Blind River Beavers.

That expertise could wind up opening more than a few doors for the Soo Thunderbirds centre, who’s determined to gain a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I scholarship south of the border.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

More than any of his other skills, scoring goals consistently is what makes Cooper Smyl stand out.

He has an innate ability to put pucks in the net.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

So far, one D-I and a couple of D-III schools have talked to Smyl, who completed Grade 12 at St. Mary’s College a year ago. When asked, he said he didn’t feel comfortable divulging the identity of those schools.

While D-I would provide the perfect opportunity, Smyl also said he’d consider a D-III offer.

“I just want to play hockey for as long as I can,” he answered.

Asked if he sees Smyl as a D-I prospect, T-Birds’ head coach Denny Lambert answered quickly.

“Yes, he can be a D-I player,” said Lambert, a former Soo Greyhounds winger who played in 487 regular season NHL games. “He’s got great size, he skates really well and he’s a smart hockey player with really-good sense.”

When asked about Smyl’s offensive ability, the Soo coach noted how the second-year player “has very, very quick hands and there are some unique tricks he can do with the puck around the net. He has a really-good scoring touch.”

But, as he does with the majority of players, Lambert also added some words of caution. He talked about how Smyl can make it “if he puts his mind to it.”

No problem there, the player noted.

“Getting a scholarship is something I’ve been working for my entire career,” Smyl said. “And I still have two more years of junior hockey.”

In his first NOJHL campaign a year ago, Smyl produced 16 goals and 15 assists in 49 games.

He spoke of how he’s “matured a little bit” since the 2019-2020 season.

Smyl also talked about being “on a roll since the Christmas break. I’m putting numbers on the board for my team.”

Asked to assess his skill set, Smyl noted how stick-handling is one of his strongest attributes.

He talked about his shooting touch and ability to be effective in front of and to the side of the opposition goal.

“I also think my ability to penalty-kill is strong, but I definitely need to work on my skating and get my legs stronger,” he added.

A student whose grades were above 80 per-cent at St. Mary’s, Smyl spoke of how he’ll continue honing his hockey skills while “probably” taking some university courses at Algoma University beginning in the fall.