Article content

Trying to play a tap in the extra end on Thursday, Reid Carruthers final shot was a little heavy and didn’t curl enough.

That allowed Team Brad Jacobs to score one and grab a 4-3 victory over Team Mike McEwen at the Champions Cup, a Grand Slam of Curling event in Calgary. The Sault Ste. Marie rink of Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden take a 1-0 record into Friday’s 6 p.m. (Sault time) matchup against Brad Gushue of St. John’s, Nfld.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Solid start for Jacobs Back to video

“Despite being off the ice for a couple of weeks we played pretty well. We managed our emotions well and we were patient.” said Jacobs, who’s skipping one of the 24-teams (12 men’s, 12 women’s) in a five-day competition which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

However, a delay at last weekend’s men’s world championship forced officials to move the start of the Champions Cup, the first Grand Slam event of what has been a COVID-19 delayed season, back one day.