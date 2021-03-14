Soo’s special teams are exactly that

There was a discussion of the significance of special teams before Sunday’s Soo Thunderbirds – Blind River Beavers contest.

“That was one of our keys that we talked about before the game, just how important special teams would be,” said T-Birds forward Michael Chaffay.

Whatever was said returned a major dividend.

Whatever was said returned a major dividend.

The T-Birds scored a whopping five power-play markers – including two pivotal ones by defenceman Cameron Dutkiewicz – and one short-handed goal, en route to an 8-4 victory over the Beavers at John Rhodes Community Centre.

It marked the start of a seven-game series between the teams, bringing a conclusion to a 2020-2021 Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League season delayed and shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game 2 goes Thursday at 7 p.m.

“Our special teams took over the game,” said Soo head coach Denny Lambert, whose club has won six of 11, head-to-head matchups with the Beavers this season, while improving to 9-5-1 (wins, losses, shootout losses) overall.