Soo’s special teams are exactly that
Article content
There was a discussion of the significance of special teams before Sunday’s Soo Thunderbirds – Blind River Beavers contest.
“That was one of our keys that we talked about before the game, just how important special teams would be,” said T-Birds forward Michael Chaffay.
Soo’s special teams are exactly that Back to video
Whatever was said returned a major dividend.
The T-Birds scored a whopping five power-play markers – including two pivotal ones by defenceman Cameron Dutkiewicz – and one short-handed goal, en route to an 8-4 victory over the Beavers at John Rhodes Community Centre.
It marked the start of a seven-game series between the teams, bringing a conclusion to a 2020-2021 Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League season delayed and shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Game 2 goes Thursday at 7 p.m.
“Our special teams took over the game,” said Soo head coach Denny Lambert, whose club has won six of 11, head-to-head matchups with the Beavers this season, while improving to 9-5-1 (wins, losses, shootout losses) overall.
Advertisement
Article content
The Beavers fell to 7-7-1.
“We stayed discipline, got on the power play and the power play went to work,” said Lambert, whose club rallied from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits.
But Dutkiewicz connected with the man advantage at 19:07 and again at 19:59 of the second period, giving his team a 4-3 lead. It was one the T-Birds never relinquished.
Cooper Smyl, just 50 seconds in, and Parker Morgan, at the 4:00 mark, beat Beavers’ goalie Gavin Disano with third period power-play goals, giving the home side a 6-3 lead.
“He took charge,” Lambert said of Dutkiewicz, who finished with two goals and two assists. “He drove the play from the back end and played really well overall.”
The Soo coach also praised rearguard Dylan Parsons, who “ate up a lot of minutes. He was a stallion on defence.”
That was especially important with a short-handed defensive brigade. Both Connor Toms and Warner Young missed the game due to league-imposed suspensions.
“Before the game we also talked about how this was the last set of games for our 20-year-olds,” said Chaffay, who finished the day with four assists. “We knew we had to play for them and get a big win to start this series off.’
Morgan also produced a short-handed marker for a two-goal afternoon. Caleb Wood notched a power-play goal and joined with Avery Rebek in contributing a goal and an assist each. Noah Boman had the other Soo goal while Jacob Doucette and Brock Santa Maria added a pair of assists each.
On a day when the Beavers held a 41-40 edge in shots, Lambert said he liked what he saw from Soo goaltender Alex Bugeja.
“He made the timely saves for us,” the coach said. “Overall, I thought we played well. These games are very intense and everybody was going pretty good for us.”