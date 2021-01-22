Article content

Shorter days and colder nights.

They’re usually a sure sign summer is coming to an end.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. St. Mary’s proves impossible to stop – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video

And in early September of 2002, the St. Mary’s Knights and Sir James Dunn Eagles were considered favourites heading into another High School Senior Football League season.

The Eagles were defending city, Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) and Central Bowl champions, having enjoyed a brilliant 2001 campaign.

The Dunn also went into the 2002 season having won six of the last eight city championships and five of the last seven NOSSA titles.

As for the Knights, they had won city, NOSSA and Central Bowl championships in 2000 under head coach Dave Sguigna. Prior to the 2002 campaign, Marty Smith, who had been offensive coordinator, replaced Sguigna, who had moved from the city.

And St. Mary’s would again sweep all three championship games in 2002. Their Central Bowl crown, part of an Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) initiative, would be the school’s second of six.