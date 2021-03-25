





Article content Saying there’s a “very-good chance” the Sault Steelers won’t operate in 2021, on Thursday, Jon Bujold offered a candid overview of what the team – and the Northern Football Conference – is facing. For the Steelers to operate this spring and summer “a lot of things would have to drastically change in the next few weeks,” said Bujold, the club’s vice-president and general manager. “Realistically, we can all see the writing on the wall that that’s not likely to happen.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Steelers not at all optimistic about 2021 viability Back to video Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFC temporarily suspended league activities last March 19. On April 20, the league officially cancelled the 2020 season. At the NFC’s annual general meeting in January of 2021, member teams voted to delay the majority of their decisions until Saturday. Bujold spoke of how he’s not sure exactly what will come out of this weekend’s meeting, saying he’s “not sure if we’ll elect to cancel the season or not at this point,”

Article content What he does expect, however, is an idea of what other franchises in the nine-team loop are thinking moving forward. “Each region has its own concerns and they’re all pretty significant,” he added. Asked what the Steelers face, Bujold began by discussing how home attendance at Rocky DiPietro Field provides “a large chunk” of the team’s operating revenue. “Not only has the government not made any decision on allowing contact sports in Ontario, they definitely haven’t even mentioned the possibility of having crowds at games,” Bujold said. “That concerns us.” And then there’s this: Due to social distancing rules, the Steelers are concerned they may not be able to get all of their players onto a single bus when traveling to road games. “Two busses to transport 40 or 50 players, if we have that many, is a major (financial) bill that doesn’t make any sense for us,” Bujold said. Having several groups of players drive their personal vehicles to games “isn’t something our players are too keen on,” he added. Bujold also spoke of the health concerns involved with road trips to other cities. “Do we want to be going to high-risk areas and potentially be bringing back (coronavirus) cases to our community? Of course not,” he said. The Steelers also rely on sponsorship dollars in order to operate. With local businesses hurting financially because of the pandemic, Bujold said the Steelers “don’t want to be insensitive” in asking business owners to support them.

Article content Asked about the Sudbury Spartans, a Northern rival playing in an area where COVID-19 cases have spiked, Bujold said his opinion “would be they’re not interested in operating at this point. That would be my guess based on how they’ve handled the COVID crisis thus far.” Bujold called the Spartans a team that has typically taken a cautious approach to planning to operate in the midst of a pandemic. A year ago, Sudbury announced its intention to not field a team weeks before the NFC cancelled the season. As for the Steelers, “taking a season off would actually be good,” Bujold said. “Trying to push or force a season would be more costly than beneficial for us. It wouldn’t be good for any program.”

