Article content The head coach of the Superior Heights Steelhawks has little doubt how far her senior girls’ high school volleyball team could have gone this season. “We absolutely could have repeated,” said Becky Grisdale, whose club won the 2020 city title by beating two-time defending champion Korah 3-1 in a best-of-five final. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Steelhawks were anticipating success Back to video Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the Steelhawks 25-17, 25-18, 13-25, 25-23 victory in the title game of the annual Final Four tournament, played at Superior Heights. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all high school sports throughout the 2020-2021 season have been cancelled. Coming back “we had veteran experience,” said Grisdale, whose Steelhawks were slated to return all but three graduating players. And only one of them, left side Alexa Notte, was a starter. “Our players had developed confidence,” added Grisdale, whose team finished the 2019-2020 regular season with a 9-3, win-loss record.

Article content The Colts wound up in top spot locally with a 10-2 mark. But a rocket start in the Final Four championship match proved too much for Korah to handle. “We came out strong, absolutely,” Steelhawks assistant coach Cam Coulter told The Sault Star minutes after the tourney had ended. “It was hard (for Korah) to come back down 2-0.” “We started flat-footed,” Korah head coach Jeremy Murdoch said at the time. “We literally played to the pace of Superior Heights.” An elementary school teacher a year ago, Grisdale was unable to coach her team as teachers had implemented work-to-rule as part of a labour dispute. That put Coulter in charge. Now vice principal at Central Algoma Intermediate School (CAIS) in Desbarats, Grisdale spoke of how her players overcame so much en route to winning last year’s city crown. What does she remember about that team? “They were a dedicated and devoted group of girls,” Grisdale answered. “They loved volleyball and they worked hard every day to better themselves to achieve what they had in their sights, which was a city championship.” Saying she misses coaching her team “immensely,” Grisdale also talked about how much the players miss competing in a sport they love. Whenever she’s in contact with one of the Steelhawks players, it’s obvious “they miss it a lot. A lot of them are club volleyball players and when I see them, they’re always talking about how much they miss high school volleyball.” Grisdale serves as director of Steel City Ignite, which operates a number of girls’ and boys’ volleyball club teams. While the coach feels badly for all of her players, the situation faced by star power Taryn Greco, who was being recruited by a number of Canadian post-secondary schools last season as a Grade 11 player, stands out.

Article content “We anticipated even more interest in her this year,” Grisdale said. “As a coach, you want her to have as many options as possible.” Greco was dominant at the net in last year’s final. She was able to make her presence felt on numerous occasions. “We were strong at the net,” she agreed, during a post-game interview in 2020. “In the fourth set, when they were putting pressure on us, we were resilient.” Down two sets to one, Korah led 13-7 in the fourth set, while threatening to push the Steelhawks to the brink. However, Superior Heights fought back, taking advantage of the ability of Notte and Greco to smash the ball. “This is amazing. I’m so proud of our team,” Notte, who was in Grade 12 a season ago, said of the championship experience. Along with Notte and Greco, the Steelhawks core group included: Off power Paige Bowes and middles Jill Ferguson and Kendra Lacasse. Twin sisters Candice and Ashley Drinkwater split time as setters, and Liz Elkas was also a valuable performer as a back-row specialist. Superior Heights advanced to the 2020 Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) AAA championship in North Bay, but lost in the final, 25-12, 23-25, 23-25 and 25-27 to North Bay’s Chippewa Raiders.

