Article content While doing something he loves, who could blame Dan Stewart for having a blast? “It’s a wonderful opportunity to see what I can do at the next level while working with these young goalies,” said Stewart, the former Soo Greyhounds goaltending coach who now serves as the development goalie coach for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues. “It’s a dream come true.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stewart ‘loving every minute’ of pro job Back to video The 45-year-old native of Port Hope, Ont., spent four seasons with the Greyhounds before joining the Blues, who assigned him to the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets in Utica, N.Y., about a month ago. He’s working with the Blues young netminders, a job he’s certainly familiar with. “I’m so excited to be doing this. I’m really enjoying the development aspect of this position – that’s a strong point for me,” said Stewart, who joined the Hounds for the 2016-2017 Ontario Hockey League season. “I’m loving every minute of it.” He’s also reunited with former Hounds head coach Drew Bannister, who oversaw Stewart’s work during his first two seasons in the Sault. Bannister, named OHL and Canadian Hockey League (CHL) coach of the year for the 2017-2018 campaign, is head coach of the Blues AHL affiliate in Springfield, Ill.

Article content However, Springfield is not operating this season. Instead, the Thunderbirds have combined with Utica, a Vancouver Canucks affiliate, to form a shared club. The Thunderbirds plan to resume play next season, but for now, Bannister is serving as associate head coach under Utica’s head man, Trent Cull. Asked to describe his role, Stewart talked of how “the biggest thing is to help the young goalies be the best version of themselves and to make the necessary adjustments to the pro game.” Stewart tended goal for parts of two seasons with the OHL’s London Knights in the 1990s. He also played two seasons for St. Mary’s University in Halifax. In discussing his Greyhounds experience, Stewart called it “amazing.” He also spoke of how, while coaching netminders in the Sault, he “learned the best way to work with these young men is to not try to make them something that they’re not – in net or off the ice.” During his four seasons here, Stewart worked with two head coaches, Bannister and current bench boss John Dean, associate coaches Joe Cirella and Jordan Smith, and assistant coaches Ryan Ward and Jamie Tardif. “I worked with really-good people in the Sault and learned so much. I loved coming to the rink every day,” he said. He also spoke of how much he appreciated the opportunity and support given to him by general manager Kyle Raftis, and two team presidents, the late Lou Lukenda and his son, Tim Lukenda. The Hounds goalies when Stewart joined the team were Matt Villalta, now splitting time on the Los Angeles Kings taxi squad and with the Ontario Reign in the AHL, and Joseph Raaymakers, who hopes to soon continue his USports career at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

Article content Asked for his thoughts on the two, Stewart called Villalta “a wonderful human being who worked extremely hard and would do anything asked of him.” Of Raaymakers, Stewart called him a player with “incredible character. He’s an unbelievable human being who worked very, very hard.” Stewart also spent time with the two goalies presently on the Soo roster. Asked about Nick Malik, Stewart spoke of how “there are a lot of skills there. With the opportunity he had last year to adjust to the league, I think the sky’s the limit for him.” The former Greyhound goalie coach said he felt bad for Ethan Taylor, who wound up being the team’s No. 3 goalie a season ago. “I think he’s learned some things in two years he can apply going forward in order to give himself more success,” Stewart said. As for a replacement, Raftis said he’s spoken with some people, but won’t hire someone until he see what happens with the 2020-2021 OHL season, which has been postponed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

