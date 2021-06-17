





Article content They were the four-time defending city champs, and winners of three consecutive Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) AA senior girls’ basketball championships. But as the 2010 St. Basil Saints prepared for that season’s NOSSA playdowns in Sudbury, they had no idea what awaited them. After securing another Northern Ontario title, the Saints would eventually go on to make local history, becoming this city’s first all-Ontario AA hoops champion. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stingy defence equals NOSSA honours – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video “Our players have been killing each other in practice,” said Saints head coach Jim Pedatella, explaining the intensity with which his players compete – even against their teammates. “We always stress that every practice should be like a championship game. Champions practise like champions.” “We actually practise harder than we play in the games sometimes,” added Saints forward Rachel McLean, in her third season of senior ball. “Mr. P expects that to prepare us, and our practices have been very intense this week.”

Article content One thing motivating the St. Basil players was a possible opportunity to go to the school’s fourth consecutive Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) AA championships. The Saints won a bronze medal at the all-Ontarios in 2007, before losing out in the quarter-finals in 2008 and 2009. “It’d be huge to go to another OFSAA,” said fourth-year player Sam Hunt, a high-scoring wing in the St. Basil offence. “But we’re going to have to come out aggressive this weekend. We’ll have to be really determined.” The Saints opened the NOSSA playdowns with a seeding game on Nov. 19, 2010. Hunt tossed in 16 and Abby Hurd netted 11 as St. Basil defeated North Bay’s West Ferris Trojans 53-26. Rachel McLean contributed eight points for the three-time, defending champions. “We had trouble scoring at different points,” Pedatella told The Sault Star. “But our girls played with a lot of poise and we managed to win the game.” Next up would be Espanola, in a NOSSA semi the next morning. The Saints would shoot the lights out against the Spartans, draining 16 treys as part of an 88-22 victory. McLean had 17, Tianna Deluzio 16 and Hunt, Hurd and Anna Stilin added 12 each. That set the stage for that night’s NOSSA AA final and a 64-35 victory over Sudbury’s Lo-Ellen Park Knights. St. Basil’s defence wound up holding the Knights to just six points – that’s right, six – in the first half. “Defence is one of the things we’ve really been working hard on this year,” said Hunt, who paced her team with 17 points against Lo-Ellen. “That really showed in the NOSSA final.”

Article content “Defensively, we were very successful in disrupting their offensive rhythm,” added Pedatella, whose club improved to 17-0, regular season and all playoffs combined. “We also contested their shots very well. They got very few open shots.” Hunt admitted the Saints were shocked to have held their opponents to just six points over the first 16 minutes, while building a 31-6 advantage going into intermission. “We zone-pressed them the whole first half and that surprised them,” she added. McLean, who scored 15 points, spoke of how the Saints communicated well on defence. “We worked as a team,” she said. “We focused on defence and our defence led to offence.” Stilin contributed 12 points as St. Basil punched its ticket to the three-day, OFSAA AA championships, beginning the following Thursday in Sarnia. “Our girls have worked very hard,” Pedatella noted. “I’ve always challenged them and it’s satisfying to see them come through.” “It feels awesome that we have this opportunity again to go to OFSAA since a lot of us are graduating,” McLean said. “To experience that again will be a great feeling.” NEXT: Saints succeed in Sarnia

