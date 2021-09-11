Superior Heights Steelhawks too much mettle for St Mary's Knights in city football opener
The Superior Heights Steelhawks scored two fourth-quarter touchdown en route to a 22-11 victory over the St. Mary’s Knights in city football action at the Superior Heights football field on Saturday afternoon.
“In any season, it’s always better to win than to lose, as you know,” Steelhawks head coach Paul Orazietti said postgame. “As I said to the guys, it’s the first brick in the wall but it doesn’t mean a whole lot. It means something in as far as our progression but it doesn’t mean a whole lot as far as the big picture. The big picture is that we have to keep progressing, small steps every week.”
The visiting Knights led 11-8 heading into the final dozen minutes but the Steelhawks scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to grab their first win of the young season.
‘Hawks running back Kaiden Fisher gave the home side a 15-11 lead on a 26-yard scamper, taking the ball from quarterback Gabe Barkley–and following the left tackle/left guard combination of Shane Headrick and Thierry Dunster–barreled down the left sideline and into the endzone with 11:39 remaining in the game.
Barkley then followed up with a major of his own, taking a keeper in from one-yard out, upping the score to 21-11 with 2:30 left in the game. Barkley also threw a touchdown in the first quarter, hooking up with Grant Rains on the wheel play.
“Barkley could have thrown for three (touchdowns) on Saturday,” Orazietti said. “That was good for him. He is a tremendous athlete and he’s really starting to get command of the offence, and that’s great.”
Highlighted by a determined and bruising run from Dean Breton, the Steelhawks pushed the ball down to the five-yard line of the opponent with less than a minute remaining in the fourth, but sat on the ball to end the first high school football game in town since 2019.
Coming into the season opener, Knights head coach Jim Monico opined that his team was inexperienced at the senior football level, Nick Carter the only player to start a senior football game previous.
In one respect their inexperience showed as the visitors–holding an 11-8 advantage–had two opportunities in the redzone during the second quarter but came away with a field goal and a rouge. Another redzone sojourn in the third quarter ended with a bad snap over the head of quarterback Kyle Scarfone.
“The execution on offence is where (our inexperience) showed,” Monico said. “We had chances to score. We called stuff, we made mistakes and we always didn’t run the right thing.”
The Knights led 11-8 heading into the third quarter but the Steelhawks running game started rolling downhill as Breton and Fisher bruised and bashed their way down field, dragging defenders and bouncing off would-be tacklers.
“I thought they found our weakness later in the game and they exploited that, running the power-run game,” Monico said.
“Those guys are both really talented running backs and I wish we did have to use them both as they are on our starting defence, as well,” Orazietti added. “They got bagged and it’s good we could rotate them in like that because it can be challenging.”
The Steelhawks head coach also liked the size advantage up front, again, another issue Monico thought could prove troublesome in the lead up to the game.
“We just thought they look a little like us on the defensive line, a bit smaller, so let’s try run the ball a bit and we were successful and we never got away from it,” Orazietti said. “We just grinded it out. Yeah, it was good.”
The Knights get a bye next weekend while the Steelhawks will face the Korah Colts next Friday night at Superior Heights.
Orazietti said the focus this week will be geared towards speed and power.
“We have to be physical,” Orazietti said. “They are a physical team, a fast team and we have to try and match their intensity. We have to play just a little faster and a little more physical.”