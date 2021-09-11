The Superior Heights Steelhawks scored two fourth-quarter touchdown en route to a 22-11 victory over the St. Mary’s Knights in city football action at the Superior Heights football field on Saturday afternoon.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“In any season, it’s always better to win than to lose, as you know,” Steelhawks head coach Paul Orazietti said postgame. “As I said to the guys, it’s the first brick in the wall but it doesn’t mean a whole lot. It means something in as far as our progression but it doesn’t mean a whole lot as far as the big picture. The big picture is that we have to keep progressing, small steps every week.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Superior Heights Steelhawks too much mettle for St Mary's Knights in city football opener Back to video

The visiting Knights led 11-8 heading into the final dozen minutes but the Steelhawks scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to grab their first win of the young season.

‘Hawks running back Kaiden Fisher gave the home side a 15-11 lead on a 26-yard scamper, taking the ball from quarterback Gabe Barkley–and following the left tackle/left guard combination of Shane Headrick and Thierry Dunster–barreled down the left sideline and into the endzone with 11:39 remaining in the game.

Barkley then followed up with a major of his own, taking a keeper in from one-yard out, upping the score to 21-11 with 2:30 left in the game. Barkley also threw a touchdown in the first quarter, hooking up with Grant Rains on the wheel play.

“Barkley could have thrown for three (touchdowns) on Saturday,” Orazietti said. “That was good for him. He is a tremendous athlete and he’s really starting to get command of the offence, and that’s great.”

Highlighted by a determined and bruising run from Dean Breton, the Steelhawks pushed the ball down to the five-yard line of the opponent with less than a minute remaining in the fourth, but sat on the ball to end the first high school football game in town since 2019.