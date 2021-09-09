With just one day remaining until the start of the high school football season, the Superior Steelhawks Senior football team is grounding and pounding, one yard at a time.

Article content

The Steelhawks will kick off the season Saturday afternoon against the St. Mary’s Knights on the plastic at Superior High School. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns for players and coaches, fans are not permitted to attend the game. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Superior Steelhawks ‘making progress’: Coach Orazietti Back to video

“The team is making progress,” Steelhawks head coach Paul Orazietti told the Sault Star. “We’re not as far ahead as we’d like to be, but we’re learning. We have a lot of new kids, a new playbook and a lot of new terminology. The scrimmage with Korah was really good for us to get a competitive practice.”

The Colts and Steelhawks participated in jamboree-style practice at Superior on Tuesday night, each team running a handful of offensive plays, starting on the defensive 35-yard line, before switching possession and repeating the procedure.

The comforting sounds of football were present: the shrill of the whistle, the cheers and yells from the sidelines, the smack of helmet on helmet, plastic on plastic.

The practice was a brief return to a time before COVID-19 became part of the playbook.

“I think we’re all still living under the shadow of the pandemic and there’s always the potential the gains we’ve made in terms of sport can be pulled back at any moment,” Orazietti said. “Everybody is cautiously optimistic we’re going to get through a football season and we can move forward. The one thing I will say is, the first couple of practices, I think, were really exciting, more so than most years when you start back in football because everybody had been away from the game for so long and I think that’s was the exciting part. But once we got through that, we understand that it’s now business as usual and we’re out here working every day and all the things that went on, the good and the bad, before COVID are still here.”