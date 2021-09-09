Superior Steelhawks ‘making progress’: Coach Orazietti
Kick off season Saturday against St. Mary’s
With just one day remaining until the start of the high school football season, the Superior Steelhawks Senior football team is grounding and pounding, one yard at a time.
The Steelhawks will kick off the season Saturday afternoon against the St. Mary’s Knights on the plastic at Superior High School. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns for players and coaches, fans are not permitted to attend the game. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.
“The team is making progress,” Steelhawks head coach Paul Orazietti told the Sault Star. “We’re not as far ahead as we’d like to be, but we’re learning. We have a lot of new kids, a new playbook and a lot of new terminology. The scrimmage with Korah was really good for us to get a competitive practice.”
The Colts and Steelhawks participated in jamboree-style practice at Superior on Tuesday night, each team running a handful of offensive plays, starting on the defensive 35-yard line, before switching possession and repeating the procedure.
The comforting sounds of football were present: the shrill of the whistle, the cheers and yells from the sidelines, the smack of helmet on helmet, plastic on plastic.
The practice was a brief return to a time before COVID-19 became part of the playbook.
“I think we’re all still living under the shadow of the pandemic and there’s always the potential the gains we’ve made in terms of sport can be pulled back at any moment,” Orazietti said. “Everybody is cautiously optimistic we’re going to get through a football season and we can move forward. The one thing I will say is, the first couple of practices, I think, were really exciting, more so than most years when you start back in football because everybody had been away from the game for so long and I think that’s was the exciting part. But once we got through that, we understand that it’s now business as usual and we’re out here working every day and all the things that went on, the good and the bad, before COVID are still here.”
In this, the present time, Orazietti is trying to maximize the capabilities of his offence to the maximum, designing a playbook to suit his club.
His starting quarterback, Gabe Barkley, is a run-first guy, the playbook will reflect that reality.
“We know this offence is going to look different than it did in 2019, where we had different guys,” Orazietti said. “This year, our quarterback can make plays with his feet. He can move around a little bit and that is very good for us. He’s a difference maker and I think he’s going to be just fine.
“We’ll get him out on the edge a bit more, we’ll run him a bit and we’ll try to run some roll-out stuff, which makes his life a little bit easier. He becomes a guy you really have to account for.”
For his part, the 17-year-old signal caller is ready to show what he’s got.
“I like that I can run and pass as I’ve never really passed before,” Barkley said. “I’m really excited.”
As the head coach stated earlier, the team is a work in progress. So is the offensive playbook, somewhat limited on the eve of the season.
“We probably have 10 to 12 core plays that we can make them look like different plays by the way we formation them and by the way we change personnel,” Orazietti said. “Once you get your core 12 to 15 plays you can easily turn them in to look like 45 plays. We’re still not quite there with our core set of plays.”
Orazietti said the team is a little short in terms of numbers, some players moving on with life.
“We would love to have more players,” Orazietti said. “I think we’re sitting around about 30. Consistently, we get 25 to practice and that’s pretty light for a high school football team. We’re lighter than we’d like to be. Some of that, definitely, you can attribute to COVID because some guys just went on and did other things, got jobs, apprenticeships or whatever else.”
Despite the limited roster size, Barkley is enjoying the company of his pigskin brethren.
“I just like the group of guys,” Barkley said. “They’re really good in the locker room and on the field. The new coaching staff we have now, with coach Orazetti and all the rest, it’s a good playbook, it’s easy to run and its fun.”