T-Birds bring brooms to Blind River
Despite their recent success, the head coach of the Soo Thunderbirds has a warning for his Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League players.
“Don’t let your guard down,” said Denny Lambert, discussing his concerns having watched his team beat the Blind River Beavers four straight times in a six-game series which is slated to wrap up this weekend.
Not only that, dating back to a Nov. 29, 2020, clash, the Soo has won five straight over their Northern rivals.
Twinned with the Beavers in a COVID-19 cohort, the clubs are scheduled to meet Saturday and Sunday at the Blind River Community Centre. Start time for both games is 2 p.m.
“We’re winning. But as a coach I still have to stay on our team to do the right things,” Lambert added. “When you’re winning, sometimes you stop doing the right things. Maybe you start cheating, maybe you make more turnovers.”
Good teams, Lambert noted “will continue to play the way they have been playing. That’s the test coming up for us.”
The T-Birds hot streak has stretched their record to 8-3-1 (wins, losses, shootout losses). The Beavers have fallen to 5-6-1.
“Obviously, we want to continue growing and getting better,” the Soo coach said. “But we need to fix some things.”
The Thunderbirds would like to make it six out of six in this series “really badly,” said centre Brock Santa Maria, who has been one of the team’s top players. “That would feel great – especially because the games are competitive. There’s a real rivalry between the two teams.”
Asked what he believes is special about his 2020-2021 squad, Lambert answered without hesitation.
“The biggest thing is these guys would call each other brothers,” the coach said. “They’re very close, they care about each other and play hard for each other.”
In particular, Lambert said he likes the way the older players look out for the younger guys.
“They want the young guys to do well,” he added.
“There’s a great group of guys on this team,” said Santa Maria, an 18-year-old (2002 birth year), who missed the first two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury.
Since then, he’s produced four goals and four assists in 10 games.
“We have a lot of depth and we play well together,” added the six-foot, 165-pounder.
Lambert also spoke of how he likes the work of both of his goaltenders, Alex Bugeja and Scott Young. Both are expected to get a start this weekend, the coach added.