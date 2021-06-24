T-Birds ink local goalie 

Sault Ste. Marie product Noah Zeppa began the 2019-2020 season with the Chatham Maroons of the Greater Ontario Jr. Hockey League. POSTMEDIA
The Soo Thunderbirds firmed up their goaltending situation on Thursday.

After much speculation in recent weeks, the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League team announced the free agent signing of local netminder Noah Zeppa.

Zeppa is an 18-year-old (2002 birth year) player.

A former MVP with the Soo Jr. Greyhounds of the Great North Midget League, Zeppa will join fellow Sault native Noah Metivier, a 17-year-old (2004), as the club’s 2021-2022 crease tandem.

The five-foot-11, 170-pounder was a member of the Central Canada Hockey League’s Renfrew Wolves in 2020-2021.

“We’re really happy for Noah and his family to bring him back home where he will have an opportunity to continue his development as a person and a hockey player,” Thunderbirds general manager Jamie Henderson said in a prepared statement. “We have seen him play some great hockey here and we know he is highly motivated and excited to regain that form.”

