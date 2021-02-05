Test your Super Bowl smarts – RUICCI COLUMN  

Article content

Simply put, the Kansas City Chiefs are built for this era of NFL football. It’s all about offence these days and the Chiefs are explosive and talented and fast and dangerous. They can both stretch the field and eat up opponents underneath.

And they’re led by the dynamic Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Chiefs hope to ride Mahomes to their second consecutive championship when they face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Has there ever been a more-intriguing quarterbacking matchup heading into the final game of the season?

Now, as he chases his seventh Super Bowl ring, Brady, I believe, will find a way to keep this game close. But at this stage of their careers, Mahomes is simply too good. When he’s in a groove, he can’t be stopped. While Brady is the greatest ever, Mahomes is the best quarterback in football today.

The Bucs defence loves to be aggressive. Coordinator Todd Bowles always has numerous blitz packages in his game plan. But Mahomes thrives against the blitz and if you want to stop the Chiefs offence, you have to be able to defend the pass.