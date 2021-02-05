Test your Super Bowl smarts – RUICCI COLUMN  

Peter Ruicci
Feb 05, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Kansas City quarterback Pat Mahomes leads an explosive offence into Sunday's Super Bowl

Simply put, the Kansas City Chiefs are built for this era of NFL football. It’s all about offence these days and the Chiefs are explosive and talented and fast and dangerous. They can both stretch the field and eat up opponents underneath.

And they’re led by the dynamic Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Chiefs hope to ride Mahomes to their second consecutive championship when they face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Has there ever been a more-intriguing quarterbacking matchup heading into the final game of the season?

Now, as he chases his seventh Super Bowl ring, Brady, I believe, will find a way to keep this game close. But at this stage of their careers, Mahomes is simply too good. When he’s in a groove, he can’t be stopped. While Brady is the greatest ever, Mahomes is the best quarterback in football today.

The Bucs defence loves to be aggressive. Coordinator Todd Bowles always has numerous blitz packages in his game plan. But Mahomes thrives against the blitz and if you want to stop the Chiefs offence, you have to be able to defend the pass.

Tampa doesn’t do that very well. Remember when the teams met in Week 12? Tyreek Hill had more than 200 receiving yards – in the first quarter – and KC went on to win 27-24?

So who wins Sunday’s game?

How about Kansas City 33, Tampa Bay 27.

The answers to more questions appear at the bottom of the page, following this year’s annual Super Bowl trivia quiz. . .

1…..On Sunday, Tom Brady will become the fourth quarterback in history to start Super Bowls for more than one team. Who was the first QB to do it?

a…..Kurt Warner

b…..Peyton Manning

c…..Craig Morton

2…..Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a second generation professional athlete. His father, also named Pat Mahomes, was a pitcher in Major League Baseball.

Which baseball team did he begin his career with?

a…..New York Mets

b…..Minnesota Twins

c…..Boston Red Sox

3…..Only three quarterbacks in NFL history have passed for more than 60,000 yards and won at least two Super Bowl championships. Who achieved this feat most recently?

a…..Tom Brady

b…..Ben Roethlisberger

c…..Peyton Manning

4…..Super Bowl XLVIII was played in February of 2014 and Seattle ripped Denver 43-8 that day. If there was a bright spot for the Broncos it was the play of receiver Demaryius Thomas, who set a Super Bowl record for most catches by a wide receiver in a single game. How many passes did Thomas grab?

a…..13

b…..14

c…..15

5…..Which state has produced (by birth) the most Super Bowl winning quarterbacks with a total of five?

a…..Texas

b…..Ohio

c…..California

6…..Who is the only quarterback to throw six touchdown passes in a single Super Bowl game?

a…..Steve Young

b…..Joe Montana

c…..Doug Williams

7…..Of all past Super Bowl champions, which team had the worst regular season record, a win-loss mark of 9-7?

a…..2012 Baltimore Ravens

b…..1980 Oakland Raiders

c…..2011 New York Giants

8…..Super Bowl LI was played in February of 2017. New England trailed Atlanta 28-3 at halftime, before rallying to win the game 34-28 in overtime. Which Patriots player won the game by scoring what proved to be the first overtime touchdown in Super Bowl History?

a…..Chris Hogan

b…..James White

c…..Danny Amendola

9…..Who is the last player to be named regular season MVP and win the Super Bowl in the same season?

a…..Aaron Rodgers

b…..Joe Montana

c…..Kurt Warner

10…..At age 36, who was the youngest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl?

a…..Mike Tomlin

b…..Don Shula

c…..Sean Payton

11…..Who was the first defensive back to ever be named Super Bowl MVP?

a…..Deion Sanders

b…..Jake Scott

c…..Dexter Jackson

12…..Green Bay defeated Pittsburgh 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV, played on Feb. 16, 2011. By winning, the Packers joined Washington and the New York Giants as the only NFL teams to do which of the following?

a…..Play in a Super Bowl in three different decades

b…..Win a Super Bowl with three different starting quarterbacks

c…..Win multiple Super Bowls as the underdog

ANSWERS: 1.(c), 2.(b), 3.(b), 4.(a), 5.(c), 6.(a), 7.(c), 8.(b), 9.(c), 10.(a), 11.(b), 12.(b).