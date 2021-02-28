Article content

Of late, the Soo Thunderbirds have had Blind River’s number.

As far as consecutive wins is concerned, that number could reach five on Tuesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Thunderbirds are on a roll Back to video

That’s when the T-Birds shoot for their fifth consecutive, Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League victory over the Beavers. Start time at John Rhodes Community Centre is 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the streak, which dates back to Nov. 29, 2020, reached four as the Soo secured a 7-2 victory at Blind River Community Centre. That improved the T-Birds record to 7-3-1 (wins, losses, shootout losses).

Cooper Smyl scored three times, giving him nine in just 11 games.

“We’re outskating them and putting a lot of pressure on their D,” Smyl said of his team’s streak of success against the Beavers. “We plan to keep it up on Tuesday.”

On Sunday, the six-foot-two, 170-pounder spoke of how well his club performed.

“We came out pretty dominant and played dominant hockey the whole game,” said Smyl, whose power-play goal at 12:04 of the opening period got the visitors going.