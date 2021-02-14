





Article content Opportunities stand in front of them, and three Ontario Hockey League players with local ties say they’re determined to make the most of the situation. Soo Greyhounds winger Cole MacKay, a Sault native, fellow local product Keegan Stevenson, a winger with the Guelph Storm, and Hounds winger Zack Trott are getting used to life in professional hockey. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trio anxious to make impression Back to video Having signed amateur tryouts deals with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, the trio is slated to hit the road with the club on Sunday, as the Marlies fly to Winnipeg where they’ll begin the season on Monday against the Manitoba Moose. It’s the start of a nearly two-week trip, which will see the Marlies, top affiliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, play eight straight games on the road. The trip could even be longer, depending on what happens with an as-yet determined March schedule. “I’m obviously excited and blessed to have this opportunity,” said the 19-year-old (2001 birth year) MacKay, when reached Saturday afternoon in Toronto. “I want to show them the type of player I am and how I’m capable of playing at this level.”

Article content Like Stevenson and Trott, MacKay is determined to turn heads, while convincing the Leafs he’s worthy of signing a pro contract. “I’m pumped,” added the 20-year-old (2000 birth year) Stevenson, who, like MacKay and Trott is a free agent having yet to be drafted by an NHL team. “I want to show them what I’ve got.” Trott, a 20-year-old (2000 birth year) native of Honeywood, Ont., about 45 minutes west of Barrie, also expressed his elation with getting a chance in the pro ranks. “I’m pretty pumped for the opportunity,” he said. “I want to show them what I can do and the things I’ve been working on over the last year at home.” Next month will mark a year since the OHL halted its 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Stevenson and Trott are OHL overages, MacKay, in his final year of eligibility before a potential OA season, must be returned to the Hounds once the OHL season begins. Play was to start in late September, but has been postponed three times due to the pandemic. After all three practiced with the Marlies for the first time on Saturday, Trott talked of how his first steps are quicker. The five-foot-10, 181-pounder worked on quickness during the league’s downtime. “I also feel stronger,” said Trott, who led the Hounds in scoring last season with 25 goals and 41 assists in 62 games. “I want to impress some people with my determination and skills.” Stevenson, a six-foot-one, 180-pounder, notched 21 goals and 22 assists in 63 games for the Storm.

Article content He describes himself as “a hard-working kid who can get into the dirty areas and win puck battles. Being in the pro life will be a great experience, watching the veterans do what they do.” MacKay spoke of his intention to display his strong work ethic to the Marlies. “I want to show them how I am in front of the opposition net and my 200-foot game,” said MacKay, a five-foot-11, 185-pounder who produced 25 goals and 26 assists in 64 games for the 2019-2020 Greyhounds. “I know my game and I know I can contribute all over the ice.” While part of a large roster, MacKay, Stevenson and Trott all said they’re determined to stay ready and hoping hard work leads to ice time. Meantime, also on the ice for the trio’s first practice with the Marlies were former Greyhound stars Rasmus Sandin, Mac Hollowell and Tyler Gaudet. Former Hounds assistant coach A.J. MacLean serves in the same capacity for the AHL club.

