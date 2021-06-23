Tuomela gearing up for Tokyo

Article content

Sault Ste. Marie’s Jessica Tuomela and her guide, Montreal native Marianne Hogan, were among members of the Canadian Paratriathlon team which made a successful return to World Cup racing earlier this week. The 37-year-old Tuomela grabbed a bronze medal, part of a three-medal showing by Canada in A Coruna, Spain.

Competing in her first race in 21 months, Tuomela, who now resides in Victoria, B.C., placed third in the women’s visually impaired class.

Tuomela continues to prepare for the opportunity to represent the country in triathlon at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, slated for Aug. 24- Sept. 5 in Tokyo.

The 2001 winner of the H.P. Broughton Trophy as the Sault’s sportsperson of the year, Tuomela has appeared in three Paralympic Games as an elite swimmer, winning a silver medal in the 50-metre freestyle at the 2000 Summer Paralympics in Sydney, Australia.

Blinded by retinoblastoma at the age of three, Tuomela, took an eight-year break from competition, before switching to triathlon in 2016.