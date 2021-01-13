White Pines comes up short – RUICCI COLUMN 

Peter Ruicci
Jan 13, 2021  •  23 hours ago  •  3 minute read
When you’re good enough to finish first in the regular season, you expect to win the city championship.

That’s surely the way the White Pines Wolverines felt in 2013. They’d finished with a 10-2, regular season win-loss record, good for top spot in the Sault’s Senior Girls High School Basketball League.

Adding to their motivation was the fact one year earlier, with many of the same key players on the Wolverines roster, they dropped the city final 48-40 to St. Mary’s.

Led by standouts Adriane Bruni, who was to win the league’s Referees’ Award for best combining sportsmanship with ability, and Keirstin Olar, White Pines beat Korah 53-32 in the semifinals.

St. Basil, owners of a 9-3 regular season mark, stopped St. Mary’s 34-33 in overtime in the other semi.

Meantime, in the regular season, the Saints won two of three from the Wolverines, prevailing by scores of 32-16 and 43-39. White Pines had prevailed in the other head-to-head matchup, 36-22.

The 2013 Wolverines would wind up losing both the city final and the Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) A championship game.

But this team went on to make local history by becoming the first Sault squad to win an all-Ontario championship – in any sport – while competing within Sault Ste. Marie.

More on that accomplishment later in this series.

Now, going into the 2013 city final, Wolverines head coach Josh Pallot talked to The Sault Star about the fact his team had a number of athletes who “can do special things. I anticipate a hard-fought, close contest.”

“We’re going to have to be very, very good to compete with them,” said Saints head coach Jim Pedatella, whose women’s basketball program had become the envy of local high schools. “We’re going to have to play our best game.”

The clash for local bragging rights was played on Nov. 9, 2013, at Sault College.

White Pines opened a seven-point lead in the first quarter and wound up leading for the majority of the contest. The Wolverines were up 16-14 at halftime and 26-25 after three quarters.

The Saints took their first lead of the night, 27-26, early in the fourth.

And in the final minute of regulation, the teams were locked in a 33-33 tie. With 30 seconds to play, the Saints Monica Bruni stole the ball in her own end, dribbled down the court and fed Taylor Bellini for a layup and a 35-33 St. Basil lead.

Sarah Hammond added a pair of free throws with 9.5 seconds to go to finish off a thrilling 37-33 Saints victory.

“Awesome,” said Bellini, who finished with eight points.

“This is the best feeling in the world, probably the best moment in my high school career,” added Hammond, who led all Saints scorers with 11 points.

St. Basil did an impressive defensive job in holding Adriane Bruni to 13 points and Olar to eight.

“We played hard, it was a great game,” Pallot said afterward. “I think we both played really well. . . and I think both teams executed their game plans really well.”

Despite their disappointing setback, the Wolverines needed to refocus quickly before the following weekend’s NOSSA A championships in North Bay.

St. Basil and St. Mary’s, the host team, were slated to will compete at the NOSSA AAA championships. Korah was to play at the AA level in Sudbury.

NEXT: White Pines looks for redemption at NOSSA