A game the Algonquin Barons don’t care to remember, consisted of two hours the White Pines Wolverines will never forget.

On Nov. 23, 2013, the senior girls’ basketball team at White Pines made history, becoming the first local team – in any sport – to win an all-Ontario championship in a tournament played in Sault Ste. Marie.

White Pines to play for provincial gold – RUICCI COLUMN

After losing the Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) A final to Algonquin 54-41 one week earlier in North Bay, the Wolverines gained redemption.

They stopped the Barons 34-32 in the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) A title game played at White Pines.

With the score tied 32-32, Olivia Bruni drained her only hoop of the game with 10 seconds to go in regulation. An estimated crowd of 400-500 erupted.

The victory capped a season of highs and lows for the Wolverines, one in which their emotions ran the gamut.

They finished first in the Senior Girls High School Basketball League locally with a 10-2, win-loss record. But White Pines lost the 2013 city final 37-33 to St. Basil.