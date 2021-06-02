





Who might the Hounds take 18th overall?

Article content Due in large part to the fact the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out much of the 2020-2021 midget hockey season in Ontario, the preferences of Ontario Hockey League teams could vary greatly in this week’s Priority Selections draft. During several interviews with The Sault Star, Soo Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis has stressed that point. Over the weekend, Raftis talked of how he believes “it’s a little bit tougher to determine what the draft board (preference) for everyone else is going to look like. In normal years. . . you’re all at the same tournaments, the same regular season games, the same playoff games.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Who might the Hounds take 18th overall? Back to video However, going into the 2021 draft, which begins with Rounds 1-3 on Friday at 7 p.m., “you’re catching guys at different showcases, at different times, and there’s going to be a bigger range of who’s going to be in play in different rounds.” Rounds 4-15 are slated for Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Article content Luck wasn’t on the Soo’s side in early May, when the OHL draft lottery was held. The results from the lottery will see the Hounds choose 18th overall on Friday. As is typical, Raftis has said he’ll select the best player available, regardless of position. In no particular order, here are some of the players who could be available, and could become the Greyhounds first-round choice. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the OHL had yet to make available the heights and weights of eligible draft prospects. Luke Misa, centre, Oakville Rangers Described by most as a player with a high ceiling, Misa has the smarts, skill and speed to fit into the Greyhounds puck-possession style. Luca Pinelli, forward, Toronto Jr. Canadians The younger brother of Kitchener Rangers’ standout Francesco Pinelli is a smart, creative player with outstanding puck skills. Declan Waddick, centre, Waterloo Wolves Teams who place a premium on puck possession will surely like Waddick’s skill and offensive instincts. A speedy skater, he has the ability to both score, and create opportunities for others. Cameron Mercer, centre, Barrie Jr. Colts This is a kid who can shoot the puck. His wrist shot is described by scouts as being very dangerous, the result of accuracy and a quick release. Mercer is also a speedy skater with the ability to create opportunities for teammates. Marco Mignosa, forward, Toronto Nationals He was one of the few players of this draft class to have played minor midget in 2019-2020. Mignosa is considered to be very mature with the ability to burn defenders with his speed and get pucks to the net. Along with good offensive skills, he doesn’t mind the rough going in the least.

Article content Cole Brown, centre, York Simcoe Express High hockey IQ, strong wheels and the ability to see the ice are among his attributes. Brown, who might be a reach at this point in the draft, has the ability to be a deceptive player in the offensive zone. Matthew Soto, winger, Oakville Rangers Would seem to be a good fit for the Greyhounds. Along with his speed, agility and poise when controlling the puck, Soto would bring a tenacious, physical, highly-competitive approach up front. Owen Outwater, winger, Oakville Rangers A very-intelligent player who can skate and is strong positionally, Outwater has experience skating with top linemates. A player with good hands, he’s considered a top-flight finisher in front of the net. However, he might not be available at No. 18 overall. Angus MacDonell, centre, Toronto Marlboros Considered a top skater with high-end puck skills, MacDonell has the talent and willingness to play hard in all three zones. A born leader, he has the ability to accelerate quickly and is impressive in transition. Beau Akey, defenceman, Waterloo Wolves Like MacDonell, Akey has natural leadership skills. He’s described by scouts as a two-way rearguard with superb speed. Akey apparently has the talent and instincts needed to contribute offensively at the OHL level. Mathieu Paris, forward, U18 Navan Grads A very creative player who is quick, talented and knows how to bury pucks. Paris also isn’t afraid to go the net hard and battle for position there.

Article content Grayson Tiller, defenceman, Hamilton Jr. Bulldogs Described by scouts as a two-day rearguard, Tiller combines a physical approach, with the ability to distribute the puck effectively. Aram Minnetian, defenceman, Mid Fairfield Rangers (Stamford, Conn.) Considered by some to be the best American-born prospect in this draft, Minnetian is athletic, with high-end talent and the ability to make major offensive contributions. He’s impressive when it comes to jumping into the offensive play – something the Hounds thrive on. Also, the Greyhounds have no problem selling their program and have never shied away from drafting top U.S. talent. Carey Terrance, centre, Kemptville 73s Called by some the fastest skater in this year’s draft class, Terrance’s speed opens up numerous opportunities for everyone he plays with. He’s also considered a big-time scorer with a quick, accurate shot and a player who excels putting back pressure on opponents who’re rushing the puck. Anthony Romani, forward, Toronto Jr. Canadiens Considered by some to be a tremendous skater, Romani is also described as a two-way forward willing to pay the price in front of the opposition goal. He’s also adept at passing the puck.

