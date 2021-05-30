Wolves likely to take Musty
According to multiple sources, the Sudbury Wolves have decided to take talented forward Quentin Musty with the first choice overall in this week’s Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft.
And Musty, a native of Hamburg, N.Y., has agreed to report to Sudbury once his name is called Friday night.
The first three rounds of the draft are slated for Friday beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-15 are set for Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
The Wolves were awarded the top pick in the May 5, OHL draft lottery.
After the entire 2020-2021 season was scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lottery was held to determine draft position.
The Soo Greyhounds will choose 18th overall.
One source, who requested anonymity, described the six-foot-one, 185-pound Musty as a player “who can do it all.”
Another called him “a really-smart player.”
Musty is described as a youngster with great puck skills and a dangerous, accurate shot. He spent the 2020-2021 season with the North Jersey Avalanche 16U team, which plays in the Atlantic Youth Hockey League (AYHL).
The 15-year-old (2005 birth year) is said to be able to use his size to protect the puck well. He’s an adept playmaker, and a strong skater with a quick burst and a long stride.
There seems to be debate as to which way the Oshawa Generals are leaning with the No. 2 pick overall.
The Gens could go with either defenceman Cam Allen of the Toronto Nationals, or centre Calum Ritchie, an Oakville Rangers product.
Whichever player Oshawa doesn’t take is thought to be the likely choice for Guelph at No. 3 overall.
Windsor has the fourth pick and is thought to be considering Nick Lardis, an Oakville Rangers forward and Ritchie’s teammate.
With the fifth choice overall, Kingston is seriously considering staying close to home, by choosing Ethan Miedema, a forward with the Quinte Red Devils.
If not Miedema, the Fronts could opt for Colby Barlow, a winger with the Toronto Marlies.
If he’s still there, Barlow is a strong possibility for the Peterborough Petes at No. 6.
Serious questions begin with the seventh choice overall, owned by the Flint Firebirds. In recent weeks, both general manager Barclay Branch and head coach Eric Wellwood have resigned their positions.
That’s following the return of owner Rolf Nilsen, whose five-year suspension, handed out for violating an agreement he signed with the OHL in November of 2015, has expired.
The violations include firing his head coach, Jon Gruden, twice, after signing the agreement.
Gruden and Nilsen were involved in an ongoing dispute over the fact the owner demanded more ice time for his son, Flint defenceman Hakon Nilsen.
“Those violations are contrary to the best interests of the players, the team and the OHL,” commissioner David Branch said at the time.
Since his reinstatement, Nilsen wasted little time in bringing back Terry Christensen as his president of hockey operations.
As expected, there are rumours around the OHL a number of top prospects are unwilling, or at the very least, leery, when it comes to playing for the Firebirds.