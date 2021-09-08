Inevitably, when it comes to matters of a sporting direction, straight forward is the best direction.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After the Luke Williams Memorial Red & White game on Friday night, the Soo Greyhounds cut the roster down to 26 players for the Ontario Hockey League preseason.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘You want to be honest’: Making cuts no coveted task, Hounds GM says Back to video

“Nobody wants to hear how great they are when you’re getting cut from a team,” Soo Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis said prior to the start of the red and white game. “You want to be honest, give them some feedback and how they take it is up to them, when they leave.”

The Greyhounds dropped their preseason opener, an 8-4 setback to the Sudbury Wolves, at the GFL Memorial Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

For the 27 players that came to training camp and didn’t make the preseason roster, this setback might not the end a players’ relationship with the club.

“Maybe it’s not fun that night but I think, down the road, they take that honest feedback and put it into their game,” Raftis told the Sault Star. ”A lot of these guys are young players and it’s not necessarily the end of the road, by any means. They can go out and find different opportunities, come back to camp next year and put in that work and shore up that part of their game if they were lacking it at that point. Whether they disagree or agree, it’s not up for discussion at that point.”

But there is a human side to the business of cutting a player; it’s not a pleasant task when informing a player he has to make alternate arrangements. No one comes to camp to get cut.

“It’s tough. At this level, these guys are all elite players and sometimes it’s the first time they’ve ever been cut from a team at a tryout before,” Raftis said. “It’s never easy, especially when the player puts in a ton of work and wants to be there that badly. When you see someone that close who has put in a ton of work but, at the same time, it’s balanced when you get to see someone reach a goal they set for themselves. It’s 50-50 on that last day, for sure.”